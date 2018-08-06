Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
July 12
Devion R. M. Jackson, felony drug trafficking, warrant arrest
Mark A. Jones, theft, drug paraphernalia
Doyle E. Allen, warrant arrest
Christopher J. Finfrock, felony drug possession, OVI
James R. Stevens II, felony weapons under disability, felony improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, theft, resisting arrest
Anthony K. Boykin, domestic violence
July 13
Jonathan D. Miller, felony drug possession, drug paraphernalia
Elizabeth A. Jackson, assault
Terry L. Shaw, animals running at large
Darnell J. Pope, warrant arrest (2)
Connie E. Owens, open container violation
July 14
Charles L. Lacking, domestic violence by threat
Darrin A. Steele, warrant arrest
Brittney C. Mahaffey, warrant arrest (2)
July 16
Edgar G. Dennis, warrant arrest, possession of drug abuse instruments
Tylin C. Watson, aggravated murder
July 17
Steve O. Tyson, obstructing official business
Tonda L. McCullough, felony warrant arrest
Molly E. Wilson, warrant arrest
Toy S. Preston, theft
July 18
Natasha A. Driscoll, theft without consent
Robert R. Johnson, misconduct at an emergency
Tirado Damaso, disorderly conduct/fighting
Michael F. Dignan, disorderly conduct/fighting
Loren D. Marshall, assault
July 19
Eric L. Riesenbeck, theft without consent
July 20
Jonas E. Bannick, fictitious license plates
Elijah J. Dixon, possession of marijuana
Anthony D. Collins, disorderly conduct
Chelsea Beaty, disorderly conduct
July 21
Deanthony J. Liggins, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
April N. Booth, warrant arrest
Breyana M. Atkinson, warrant arrest
July 22
Jason A. Bevard, felony warrant arrest
De’Alcapone T. Harrison, theft, possession of marijuana
Eliza T. Straughter, warrant arrest
Cullin C. Myers, warrant arrest
July 23
Antwanette S. Smith, domestic violence
Kenneth J. Milano, warrant arrest
David A. Fleming, warrant arrest
July 24
Robert D. Boykin, criminal trespass
July 25
Ashley K. Neal, driving with no insurance
Brian L. Matheny, theft
Joshua M. Reser, warrant arrest
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.