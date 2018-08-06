Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

July 12

Devion R. M. Jackson, felony drug trafficking, warrant arrest

Mark A. Jones, theft, drug paraphernalia

Doyle E. Allen, warrant arrest

Christopher J. Finfrock, felony drug possession, OVI

James R. Stevens II, felony weapons under disability, felony improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, theft, resisting arrest

Anthony K. Boykin, domestic violence

July 13

Jonathan D. Miller, felony drug possession, drug paraphernalia

Elizabeth A. Jackson, assault

Terry L. Shaw, animals running at large

Darnell J. Pope, warrant arrest (2)

Connie E. Owens, open container violation

July 14

Charles L. Lacking, domestic violence by threat

Darrin A. Steele, warrant arrest

Brittney C. Mahaffey, warrant arrest (2)

July 16

Edgar G. Dennis, warrant arrest, possession of drug abuse instruments

Tylin C. Watson, aggravated murder

July 17

Steve O. Tyson, obstructing official business

Tonda L. McCullough, felony warrant arrest

Molly E. Wilson, warrant arrest

Toy S. Preston, theft

July 18

Natasha A. Driscoll, theft without consent

Robert R. Johnson, misconduct at an emergency

Tirado Damaso, disorderly conduct/fighting

Michael F. Dignan, disorderly conduct/fighting

Loren D. Marshall, assault

July 19

Eric L. Riesenbeck, theft without consent

July 20

Jonas E. Bannick, fictitious license plates

Elijah J. Dixon, possession of marijuana

Anthony D. Collins, disorderly conduct

Chelsea Beaty, disorderly conduct

July 21

Deanthony J. Liggins, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

April N. Booth, warrant arrest

Breyana M. Atkinson, warrant arrest

July 22

Jason A. Bevard, felony warrant arrest

De’Alcapone T. Harrison, theft, possession of marijuana

Eliza T. Straughter, warrant arrest

Cullin C. Myers, warrant arrest

July 23

Antwanette S. Smith, domestic violence

Kenneth J. Milano, warrant arrest

David A. Fleming, warrant arrest

July 24

Robert D. Boykin, criminal trespass

July 25

Ashley K. Neal, driving with no insurance

Brian L. Matheny, theft

Joshua M. Reser, warrant arrest

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

