County files suit against drug makers, distributors

DAYTON — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. sued opioid manufacturers and distributers last week relating to the deceptive marketing, prescribing, distribution, and sale of opioids in Montgomery County.

Heck made the announcement with Mary Montgomery, the Chief of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Civil Division.

“Sadly, as our citizens know, Montgomery County has been in far too many national news stories discussing the tragic number of overdoses that have taken our citizens’ lives. Deemed the ‘Overdose Capital of America,’ citizens of every background in our community have been affected by the opioid crisis,” said Montgomery. “Today, we have made it clear that we intend to hold those responsible accountable for the devastation they have caused in our community. We seek justice and long‐term solutions to ensure current and future generations are protected from such an epidemic.”

The lawsuits alledge that, in an effort to expand market share and profits, the defendants developed a deceptive marketing scheme “intentionally designed to change the perception of opioids” despite concerns withing the medical community about the dangers of the drugs.

Prosecutors allege that drug manufacturers and distributers participated in a scheme to permit and encourage the long-term use of opioids for widespread chronic conditions like back pain, migraines, and arthritis.

They also says that the defendents turned a “blind eye” to suspicious orders and shipments of the dangerous drugs which allowed them to be funneled to the black market. This led to increased rates of addiction, overdoses, and deaths.

The lawsuits ask that the defendant’s action be declared a public nuisance and asks for unspecified monetary damages.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office announced a lawsuit against manufacturers and distributors of opioid medications last Wednesday. Pictured left to right are Criminal Division Chief Leon J. Daidone, Civil Division Chief Mary E. Montgomery, Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr., and Appellate Division Chief Andrew T. French. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_Lawsuit.jpeg The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office announced a lawsuit against manufacturers and distributors of opioid medications last Wednesday. Pictured left to right are Criminal Division Chief Leon J. Daidone, Civil Division Chief Mary E. Montgomery, Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr., and Appellate Division Chief Andrew T. French. Contributed photo

