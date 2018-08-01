Huber Heights man sentenced for standoff

DAYTON — A Huber Heights man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a stand off that occurred in May.

Bruce E. Cameron, 47, of Huber Heights, was sentenced to a two-year prison term following a guilty plea on one count of abduction, a third degree felony.

According to Huber Heights Lt. Matt Dulaney, police were dispatched to Highbury Road on a domestic violence call. The victim indicated that her live-in boyfriend had threatened her with a handgun and had not allowed her to leave or call the police for nearly two hours.

After she was able to call police, she told police that Cameron had threatened to shoot any police that came to the residence and that he had a shotgun or rifle in addition to the handgun he had threatened her with.

Cameron refused to come out after speaking with officers and being told he was under arrest.

SWAT team members from Huber Heights, Fairborn, Vandalia, and Beavercreek were activated as negotiators talked with Cameron by phone. After a nearly four hour standoff, exited the home and was taken into custody.

“This defendant told the victim that he would shoot the police if they showed up at the residence,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. “Thankfully, the hostage negotiation team was able to end the situation without anyone being injured.”

Bruce Elliot Cameron https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_BruceCameronMug.jpg Bruce Elliot Cameron MCSO Photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.