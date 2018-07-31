Wayne football gives back to community

The Wayne football is building team unity and giving back to the community leading up to the kickoff of the 2018 season. The team stayed at Camp Chautauqua July 28-29 for some team bonding. While coming home on the 29th, the team stopped by Dayton Children’s Hospital to drop off toys collected by Engage CC for Hayden’s Helping Hands. Hayden’s Helping Hands provides molding kits to families at no cost so they can have their child’s hand or feet put into a mold should they go through the tragedy of losing their child.

