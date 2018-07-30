Teen indicted for Huber Heights murder

DAYTON — A Dayton teen has been indicted for the murder of a teen victim that occurred in Huber Heights.

Tylin Watson, 18, faces multiple charges including murder connected with the shooting death of 19-year old Sorin Farcas that occurred May 28 on Charnwood Drive.

Prosecutors say that Huber Heights Police were called to a residential home where Farcas was found fatally wounded in the garage. Witnesses gave officers a description of Watson and the weapon. Watson was identified after further investigation.

Watson was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on Friday and faces charges of murder, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery causing serious harm, felonious assault with a deadly weapon, felonious assault causing serious harm, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and having weapons under disability due to a prior violent offense.

Watson also faces unrelated charges for receiving stolen property out of Trotwood and a heroin possession charge out of Dayton.

He is currently incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting arraignment on the Huber Heights charges on Tuesday, July 31.

MCSO Photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com