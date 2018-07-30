Ed Daniel Memorial Blood Drive is Aug. 4

HUBER HEIGHTS — St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church will host the sixth annual Ed Daniel Memorial Blood Drive Saturday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, 5566 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The blood drive is in memory of Ed Daniel, who passed away in July of 2013 after a five-year battle with mantle cell lymphoma. Ed was known as “The Donut King” of the popular Daniel Donuts stores in Huber Heights and Fairborn. Ed’s wife Tina and their daughters Abby and Ashley sponsored the first Ed Daniel Memorial Blood Drive in August of 2013 to thank blood donors and show support for all cancer patients in need of blood product transfusions.

Plans for a blood drive began when Ed was still receiving treatment. “We just didn’t know about how great the need is for blood and platelets until he started having chemo and when we were at the VA hospital in Nashville for his bone marrow transplant,” Tina said. “We both decided when we get back home we have to have a blood drive for all that he has gotten.”

“The first year we made t-shirts and sold them,” said Tina. “We made about $400 and donated funds from t-shirts to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Light The Night Walk.”

“Every year I have a goal of beating the year before,” Tina said about her hopes for this year’s blood drive. “I started working at Southview Hospital after Ed’s death and a lot of people support me there.”

She delivers meals to patients, and found another way to help. “I started bringing in Ed’s old paperbacks.” She now has a library cart, bearing Ed’s name, to deliver donated books to patients.

Everyone who registers to donate with CBC from July 23 through Sept. 1 will receive the “We Are the Brave” t-shirt. Summer donors also have a chance to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

The home make-over gift card is the grand prize in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” campaign. Everyone who registers to donate May 29 through Sept. 1 is automatically entered in the drawing. (Donors must be age 18 by Sept. 1 to win). Eligible donors can enter a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Ed Daniel family: (L-R) Ed Daniel, daughters Abby & Ashley, wife Tina. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/07/web1_Ed_Daniel_Family.jpg Ed Daniel family: (L-R) Ed Daniel, daughters Abby & Ashley, wife Tina. Contributed photo

Sixth annual blood drive in honor of ‘Donut King’

Staff Report

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

