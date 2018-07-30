Library’s Party in the Park returns

DAYTON — It’s back! After a two-year hiatus while the Main Library was under construction, Dayton Metro Library once again hosts the family-festive PARTY IN THE PARK! Games, entertainment, activities, and experiences for all ages take place on Saturday, August 4, 1 -4 p.m. in Cooper Park and the Main Library in downtown Dayton. Admission and all activities are free. Food trucks will be on hand for the purchase of food and beverages. The event takes place rain or shine.

“The Party in the Park is a culminating event of the summer,” said Diane Farrell, Director of External Relations and Development. “Cooper Park and the Main Library will be filled to capacity, bustling with fun giveaways, attractions and activities for babies and toddlers, families, teens, and adults – there’s something for everyone!”

Highlights include:

GAMETRUCK DAYTON – GameTruck Dayton delivers excitement with a large library of video games (E-rated, multiplayer games) and plenty of consoles, controllers, and TVs. GameTruck staff expertly manage quick turns, so as many people as possible have the chance to play in this living room on wheels!

PBS KIDS STAR “MISTER C” – Mister C is known for marching and dancing to his own beats. A creative, innovative, and inspiring educator, he combines video and music with technology for exciting educational experiences for all learners. Mister C makes the ordinary extraordinary with amazing science!

THE OVERDRIVE DIGITAL BOOKMOBILE – Climb aboard this high-tech bookmobile and experience the Library’s Digital Collection in a whole new way! Equipped with interactive workstations, touchscreen activities, and a Gadget Gallery to browse, the Digital Bookmobile has everything a reader needs to get started.

PLUS:

DejaKru Dancers

DJ Basim and a Lip Sync Battle

Creative Balloon Sculptures

Face Painting, Hula Hoops, and Sidewalk Chalk

A 20 ft. Inflatable Slide

Beloved characters from ThinkTV

Button Maker and Guitar Pick Press

Sandbox, Bubbles & Games

Maker Activities, Giant Jenga and Pop Rocks

Dayton Metro Library Bookmobile

Library Mascots Cosmo & Pip

First Responders & their Vehicles

Food and beverage will be available for purchase from Big Edd’s, El Meson, and Kona Ice. The City of Dayton will provide free water from their Take Back the Tap water truck.

Participating organizations include: Careflight, Chaminade-Julienne High School, City of Dayton, Dayton Public Schools, Dayton Rotary, Downtown Dayton Partnership, Five Rivers MetroParks, Friends of the Library, Greater Dayton RTA, Montgomery County Sheriff/SWAT, Ohio Highway Patrol, Project READ, Think TV, Welcome Dayton and more.

All Party in the Park activities are free, and the event takes place rain or shine at the Main Library, 215 E. Third Street, and in Cooper Park behind the Library. For more information, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call (937) 463-2665.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/07/web1_DaytonMetroLibrary-1.jpg