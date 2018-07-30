Wayne Marching Band enjoys Band Camp 2018

The Wayne High School Marching Band and Warriorettes held Band Camp 2018 the week of July 22-27 at Heidkamp Stadium. The Warriors are under the direction of Kirsten Showers, Susan Chambers, Rick Showers while the Warriorettes are led by Sydney Sweet and Randi Rhodus.

The Wayne High School Marching Band and Warriorettes held Band Camp 2018 the week of July 22-27 at Heidkamp Stadium. The Warriors are under the direction of Kirsten Showers, Susan Chambers, Rick Showers while the Warriorettes are led by Sydney Sweet and Randi Rhodus.

The Wayne High School Marching Band and Warriorettes held Band Camp 2018 the week of July 22-27 at Heidkamp Stadium. The Warriors are under the direction of Kirsten Showers, Susan Chambers, Rick Showers while the Warriorettes are led by Sydney Sweet and Randi Rhodus.

The Wayne High School Marching Band and Warriorettes held Band Camp 2018 the week of July 22-27 at Heidkamp Stadium. The Warriors are under the direction of Kirsten Showers, Susan Chambers, Rick Showers while the Warriorettes are led by Sydney Sweet and Randi Rhodus.

The Wayne High School Marching Band and Warriorettes held Band Camp 2018 the week of July 22-27 at Heidkamp Stadium. The Warriors are under the direction of Kirsten Showers, Susan Chambers, Rick Showers while the Warriorettes are led by Sydney Sweet and Randi Rhodus.

The Wayne High School Marching Band and Warriorettes held Band Camp 2018 the week of July 22-27 at Heidkamp Stadium. The Warriors are under the direction of Kirsten Showers, Susan Chambers, Rick Showers while the Warriorettes are led by Sydney Sweet and Randi Rhodus.