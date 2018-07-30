Golden Times

HUBER HEIGHTS — Below is a calendar of events for the Huber Heights Senior Center located at 6428 Chambersburg Road. Reach the Senior Center at 233-999 or online at www.huberseniorcenter.org.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL

Cool off this summer at an ice cream social, complete with music, door prizes, and an ice cream bar that will be sponsored by Dayspring of Miami Valley and Elmcroft Senior Living. The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 29, with entertainer Eddie Osborne performing at 2:30 p.m. Ticket (free) required.

LUNCH & LEARN

Learn the basics of the nervous system/spine, what a chiropractor does, and the different ways to make body adjustments. Dr. Peltier, from the Peltier Family Chiropractic and Wellness Center in Huber Heights, will speak at a Lunch and Learn that begins at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 15. Non-member seniors may register starting August 6. Last day to register is August 8. Lunch will be provided by Elmcroft Senior Living.

MEMBERSHIP REQUIREMENTS

To be eligible to participate in center activities and to receive the monthly newsletter, you must be a current member. Dues are $20 (checks preferred); there is no extra charge for non-residents. Renewal is due every January. Please make sure that you receive a new membership card when you join or renew (includes honorary members). Those joining for the first time will receive a welcome packet (one per family). All are required to sign a general liability waiver.

New members are welcome anytime; seniors must be at least fifty to join and their younger spouses are welcome to join. Those turning 90 by March 1 are honorary and not charged the membership fee; however, an application must be on file and updated every January.

Interested seniors may be permitted to visit three times before joining. Dues are reduced to $5 October through December for first-time applicants only with the full renewal fee of $20 due in January.

BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR

Feel welcome to walk in for the following screening (no fasting required). Open to seniors in the community. Unavoidable short-notice cancellations may occur at times.

Tuesday: August 14, 11:45-12:45, with blood pressure and sugar checks by The Laurels of Huber Heights.

DESSERT & DISCUSSION

While you are enjoying a brownie topped with ice cream, you can learn about Easy Safety Tips After 55 from Home Instead, a senior home health agency. This event will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8. Register with the receptionist by August 3; open to seniors in the community.

EXERCISE CLASS

Fall Semester Registration

Sinclair College offers a variety of practical and interesting exercises to a variety of music. You need to be a member of the senior center and register with Sinclair College to participate. Class is held at the senior center at 9 and 10 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Fall Semester Registration: for your convenience, Sinclair representatives are planning on being at the senior center from 9-11 a.m. on August 8 to conduct registration; no payment is required at this time. The fall semester begins August 20.

CONGREGATE LUNCH

There is no need to eat alone when you can enjoy a nutritious meal and the company of other seniors in a casual and friendly setting. The senior center is a site for the congregate meal program sponsored by Senior Resource. A donation of $2 is suggested from those aged 60 and up; those under 60 are required to pay $4.65. Lunch is open to the public and served 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Milk and/or water included. Please call 233-9999 by 12 p.m. the day before to make a reservation or to cancel. A choice of entrée is offered; if you do not indicate a preference, the entrée listed first will be ordered.

Note: no lunch on August 15, 29.

BEGINNER LINE DANCE

The next new eight-week session will begin August 16. Cost is $15 and due when registering. Open to senior center members only. Class is held from 10-11 a.m. on Thursdays. Men and women are welcome to participate, partners are not needed, and instructor, Rose Winkler, provides a variety of music and dance steps to make this class interesting and fun.

GOLDEN QI (Chair Chi)

Golden Qi (chair chi) is offered at no cost from 9:45-10:30 on Fridays for those who cannot stand for long; it is important to be seated by 9:45 a.m. Golden Qi is beneficial for those in wheelchairs, with balance issues, and is a form of exercise for people who cannot exercise while standing.

TECH TIPS & NOTARY SERVICE

Do you need help with your computer, tablet, Kindle, eBooks, cell phones, or any of the current electronic computer devices including games? Drop in from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 30, and be prepared with your specific questions; bring your device with you if possible. Please note that this is not a computer class. Notary service is available as well.

TERRIFIC TRIPS

Senior center members may register the first ten days. After that, non-member seniors or those ages 21-49 accompanying a senior, may register for remaining seats.

Sept. 24 Belterra

Enjoy a free buffet and $10 play credit on this trip. Be sure to bring your Belterra Park card if you have one and your driver’s license. Cost for this trip is $22. Non-members may begin registering August 7. Last day to register is September 10. The bus will depart at 9 a.m. with an approx. return time of 5 p.m.

Oct. 22-26 Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg Show Trip

This trip includes five shows, guided tour of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, free time in historic downtown Gatlinburg, admission to the Titanic, World’s largest museum attraction, and more. Cost is $509 rooming double; optional trip insurance is extra. Last day to register is August 10.

Nov. 28 Lights Under Louisville

Get into the holiday spirit and be awed by three million points of light and over 850 lit Christmas characters in a spectacular light show in the Mega Caverns under Louisville. It is the only underground light show of its kind on the planet. You will first have dinner on your own at Cracker Barrel in La Grange and then stay on the bus for the light show. Cost is $49 and includes the driver’s tip. Members register August 9, non-members August 23. Last day to sign up is October 11. Departure time is 1:45 with approximate return of 9:30 p.m.

TATER TIME FUNDRAISER

The next senior center fundraiser will be a baked potato and salad bar with a bake sale and will be held on Wednesday, September 12, from 12-1:30 p.m. Cost is $7 per ticket for the lunch with tickets on sale beginning August 6. Open to the community.

