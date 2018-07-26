Huber Heights Night Out blood drive is Aug. 7

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Department will host community blood drive as part of the Huber Heights National Night Out celebration Tuesday, Aug. 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at Wayne High School, 5400 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt and a chance to win a home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

National Night Out is an annual campaign that promotes police partnering with the community for better relationships and safer neighborhoods. The Huber Heights Night Out is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Wayne High School. Admission is free. The Night Out will include Careflight, the Ohio Division of Wildlife archery trailer, Historical Society car show, a dunk-a-cop booth, plus door prizes, a free wellness check, food vendors and other family activities.

August is the final month of the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing for a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Everyone who registers to donate May 29 through Sept. 1 is automatically entered in the drawing. (Donors must be age 18 by Sept. 1 to win). Eligible donors can enter a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.

CBC is honoring summer donors with the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt, a gift to everyone who registers to donate now through Sept. 1 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

‘Future blood donor’ Easton Tyree at 2017 Huber Heights National Night Out Blood Drive. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/07/web1_Easton_Tyree.jpg ‘Future blood donor’ Easton Tyree at 2017 Huber Heights National Night Out Blood Drive. Contributed photo

Blood drive part of community celebration at Wayne High

Staff Report

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org

