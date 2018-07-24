Clark appointed to State DeMolay office

KENT — Josiah Clark, son of Dana and Randy Clark, of Huber Heights, was appointed State Junior Deacon for Ohio DeMolay during the Annual Conclave held July 19-22 at Kent State University.

Josiah, a Senior at Wayne High School, alongside state officers, Ryan Cope and Keifer Clark, will represent Ralph H. McMillan Chapter and the Order of DeMolay. DeMolay is the premier youth organization for young men between the ages of 12 and 21.

DeMolay enriches the lives of young men by providing a fun-filled safe platform while developing key life skills such as public speaking, fundraising, and event planning.

Ralph H. McMillan Chapter meets at 7:30pm on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the Xenia Masonic Center, 223 Corwin Avenue.

