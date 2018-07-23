Perfections Beauty College opens in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A ribbon cutting was held on Saturday at Perfections Beauty College on Waynetown Blvd. The site is at the former Carousel Beauty College which shut down abruptly two years ago.

That shut down left hundreds of students in the Dayton region in limbo as they were unable to finish their education.

According to Huber Heights City Councilman Richard Shaw, Perfections Beauty College is working the Ohio Board of Cosmetology to assist those students in continuing their education.

“We are hoping to bring back as many students from the Carousel institutions as we can in hopes that they can keep the hours they worked for with that institution,” said co-owners Kailey Yolanda. “Our goal is to help the students in reaching their diploma as they should have with Carousel.”

A ribbon cutting was held at Perfections Beauty College on Waynetown Blvd. in Hube Heights on Saturday.

Business hopes to help displaced Carousel College students

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

