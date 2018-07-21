Huber Heights to flush fire hydrants

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Division of Water and Wastewater operated by SUEZ Water Environmental Services will begin flushing all fire hydrants beginning Monday, August 6. The flushing of fire hydrants is part of a routine and necessary maintenance program. Flushing will continue during the next eight weeks. A tentative flushing schedule is listed below. A color-coded map and this listing will be posted to the City Website before flushing begins. Weather or other emergency related issues could delay this schedule.

Week of August 6 – All streets West of Old Troy Pike, between I-70 and Chambersburg Rd

Week of August 13 – All streets between Old Troy Pike and Brandt Pike, from Taylorsville Rd to I-70

Week of August 20 – All streets between I-70 and Shull Rd

Week of August 27 – All streets North of Shull Rd to the Montgomery County Line

Week of September 3 – All Streets North of the Montgomery County Line to the North City Limits

Week of September 10 – All streets South of Taylorsville Rd to Chambersburg Rd

Week of September 17 – All streets South of Chambersburg Rd to Fishburg Rd

Week of September 24 – All streets South of Fishburg Rd to the Southern City Limits

Week of October 1 – Huber East Water District (formerly known as Valley Water Works)

During the flushing process, it is not uncommon for a yellow, brown or reddish tint to appear in the water. Harmless mineral deposits settle in the water mains, and flushing the fire hydrant stirs the deposits sometimes causing discoloration. Flushing removes the sediments from the mains. It also allows an inspection of each hydrant to verify proper operation of the hydrants used for firefighting purposes.

Fire hydrant flushing may cause temporary inconveniences such as a reduction in water pressure and aesthetic issues such as discoloration of the drinking water. Discolored water is generally not a threat to the public’s health, but it will stain laundry and if consumed may have an unpleasant taste. If water appears discolored, run a cold-water faucet until the water runs clear. This generally takes less than 10 minutes after flushing. If the water still does not run clear, call the Water Department at 233-3292.

During flushing in your area, customers are advised to check their water for signs of discoloration prior to doing laundry. If laundry is done and it appears stained, keep the articles wet and rewash them using a rust-removing compound. Do not use bleach on stained laundry, as bleach will “set” the stain. Huber Heights Water Department on Chambersburg Rd. has a limited supply of the iron-removing compound. It also can be purchased at most hardware stores.

