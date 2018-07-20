Community Calendar

Joint School Board/City Work Session slated

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights and the Huber Heights City Schools will hold a joing work session on Tuesday, July 24 at 6 p.m. in the library at Weisenborn Junior High School. Discussion will include the following topics: Tax Incremental Financing; School Resource Officers; Elementary building traffic flow; city-wide garbage collection. The meeting is open to the public.

Huber Heights City Council meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Council will old its next regular meeting on Monday, July 23 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road. The meeting is open to the public.

The Huber Heights City Council work session originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 6 p.m. has been rescheduled to Monday, August 6, 2018 at 6 p.m. due to the Police Division’s National Night Out.

Churches to offer one-day Bible school

HUBER HEIGHTS — Faith Presbyterian Church, along with Bath Presbyterian Church are planning two one-day Bible Schools for children ages 4-12. There will be games, music, crafts, a Bible lesson and lunch. The next session is on July 26 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Faith Church. To register your children you can call the church at 233-0873 or go on the website at www.faithchurchpcusa.org.

Huber Heights Community Movie Night

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Arts and Beautification Commission invites the public to free Community Movie Nights at Eichelberger Ampitheater. Movies start about 9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket. The movie on Friday August 17 is Wonder; and September 1 is Coco (rescheduled from May 19 due to weather.) Community Movie Night is sponsored by Burke Orthodontics, Roosters, and Carriage Trails.

Square Dance Classes Offered in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Double H Square Dance Club will be offering western style square dance lessons beginning Tuesday Sept 11. The class will meet each week at the Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church Activity Center, 7505 Taylorsville Rd, on Tuesday nights, 7:00p.m. to 9:00 p.m. until early May next year. Square dancing is a popular activity in the Dayton area with several clubs in surrounding towns providing opportunities to dance in Huber Heights each month and other communities. The lesson for the first night is free and subsequent lessons are $3:00 per person. Casual attire is suggested and no experience is necessary. Lessons are for ages 10 and up, including senior citizen ages. For more information you may contact the instructor, Mr. Bob Jones, (937) 339-1286;or Ron and Joyce, (937) 233-6897; or Richard and Marge Risner, (937) 864-7233.

Cancer Companions

HUBER HEIGHTS – Are you are someone you know is suffering from the chaos of cancer? Do you feel alone during your journey? If so, Cancer Companions is here for you. Cancer Companions is a progra.m. that provides moral and spiritual support to cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, fa.m.ily members, and friends. This progra.m. is designed to help those affected by cancer see God throughout their journey. To register or gain additional information contact Pastor Latoya at 937.236.5970 or latoyawsulphurgrove.org.

Grief Ministry at Sulphur Grove

HUBER HEIGHTS – The Grief Ministry at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church serves the purpose of standing alongside to support those who have encountered an indirect or significant loss in their lives. This ministry focuses on caring, loving, and encouraging each person through their grief journey. We have group meetings on the first and third Thursday of the month.

The Grief Ministry tea.m. will be hosting the afternoon (1:30 p.m. -3:00 p.m.) grief sessions at the YMCA in Huber Heights. The evening (6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.) sessions will remain at the church.

Kiser High School alumni meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the a.m.erican Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

North Dayton Gold Star Referral Club to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — Gold Star Referral Clubs are groups of business professionals who get together to help build each others business. The North Dayton referral Partners consists of quality business people who meet over breakfast in order to build relationships, increase business and exchange referrals.

Come visit us at The Heights Café, located at 6178 Cha.m.bersburg Road in Huber Heights on Wednesday from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Contact Al Harmon at 937-623-3246, with any questions.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To have your item included in the community calendar, email it to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.

