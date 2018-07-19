Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
July 5
Melissa A. Poland, criminal trespass
James I. Leis, domestic violence
Christopher R. Koch, felony receiving stolen property, felony warrant arrest
July 6
Ronnie M. Nichols, warrant arrest
Devon A. Jackson, warrant arrest, drug paraphernalia
Christopher A. Auburn, warrant arrest
Stephanie L. Allen, felony warrant arrest
July 8
Curtiss B. Veldman, domestic violence
David A. Nelson, warrant arrest
Barron J. Bayley, warrant arrest
Robert E. Smouse, warrant arrest
July 9
Sean D. Neikirk, felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Antwanette S. M. Smith, domestic violence, warrant arrest
Melissa A. Gibbs, warrant arrest
July 10
Sean M. Fisher, theft, falsification
Robert D. Boykin, criminal trespass
Alyshia N. Rindler, warrant arrest
July 11
Marquez D. Dillard, warrant arrest
Vincent D. Fleming, felony warrant arrest, theft
Kelli A. Sanders, warrant arrest
Shirley A. Brewer, OVI
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.