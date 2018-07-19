Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

July 5

Melissa A. Poland, criminal trespass

James I. Leis, domestic violence

Christopher R. Koch, felony receiving stolen property, felony warrant arrest

July 6

Ronnie M. Nichols, warrant arrest

Devon A. Jackson, warrant arrest, drug paraphernalia

Christopher A. Auburn, warrant arrest

Stephanie L. Allen, felony warrant arrest

July 8

Curtiss B. Veldman, domestic violence

David A. Nelson, warrant arrest

Barron J. Bayley, warrant arrest

Robert E. Smouse, warrant arrest

July 9

Sean D. Neikirk, felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Antwanette S. M. Smith, domestic violence, warrant arrest

Melissa A. Gibbs, warrant arrest

July 10

Sean M. Fisher, theft, falsification

Robert D. Boykin, criminal trespass

Alyshia N. Rindler, warrant arrest

July 11

Marquez D. Dillard, warrant arrest

Vincent D. Fleming, felony warrant arrest, theft

Kelli A. Sanders, warrant arrest

Shirley A. Brewer, OVI

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

