Author to speak at Healthy Women Conference

KETTERING — Chicken Soup for the Woman’s Soul series co-author Marci Shimoff will be the featured speaker at Kettering Health Network’s Healthy Women Conference 2018 on Sunday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Schuster Performing Arts Center in downtown Dayton.

Shimoff is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, a world-renowned transformational teacher, and an expert on happiness, success and unconditional love. Her New York Times bestselling books Happy for No Reason, Love for No Reason and six titles in the Chicken Soup for the Woman’s Soul series have sold more than 15 million copies.

The Healthy Women Conference is devoted to women and will focus on how a balance of mind, body and spirit factors into a woman’s whole health. It features break-out sessions including:

• Managing Migraines

• Mammograms & More – Early Detection at Every Age

• Know Your Cancer Risk

• Pediatrics-Increasing Activity & Improving Nutrition

• Stress Fractures & Better Bone Health

• Youth Mentoring

The conference also features health and wellness exhibits, a vendor marketplace, beginner-level exercise and a boxed lunch from Citilites Restaurant.

Cost for the conference is $15 for Healthy Women members, $25 for non-members. For more information, to become a Healthy Women member or to register, visit ketteringhealth.org/healthywomen.

Kettering Health Network is a not-for-profit network of eight hospitals, 10 emergency departments, and 120 outpatient facilities serving southwest Ohio. The network’s hospitals are Kettering, Grandview, Sycamore, Southview, Greene Memorial, Soin, Fort Hamilton, and Kettering Behavioral Medicine. Kettering College, a division of Kettering Medical Center, is a fully accredited college that specializes in health science education. Kettering and Sycamore are recognized as IBM Watson Health™ 100 Top Hospitals. For more information, visit www.ketteringhealth.org.