Guess What’s New in Reading?

Hooorah!

It’s July and Independence Day. It reminds me of the beginning of our nation on July 4, 1776. The day is usually associated with fireworks, parades and picnics, but I believe we should think about those who gave their lives to help keep our country safe.

One group in particular I’ve always wondered about are the United States Navy’s Sea, Air and Land Teams known as the Navy Seals. Their main function is conducting small-unit combat operations in places like rivers, swamps, mountains, oceans and dangerous coastlines. They are the bravest of the brave. So let’s take a look at these warriors that operate in the sea, air and land. Put on your goggles and swim fins and check out these authors and their books.

Brandon Webb: Webb’s book, “The Making of a Navy Seal: My Story of Surviving the Toughest Challenge and Training the Best,” provides a rare and riveting look at the inner working of some of America’s finest and deadliest warriors. Webb is a lead instructor for the sniper program that turned out people like Marcus Luttrell and Chris Kyle. Before he could forge a band of elite warriors, he had to become one himself. Reviewer John David Mann wrote, “Explosive, revealing and intelligent. It provides a uniquely personal glimpse into one of the most challenging and secretive training course in the world.”

Alex Ryan: His book, “Beijing Red,” is a book you’ll want to read. Nick Foley, an ex-Navy Seal with a war-torn past, discovers the makings of a global catastrophe when a team of workers in rural China suddenly succumb to a mysterious illness. Foley teams up with Dr. Chen Duzhong, a brilliant, beautiful and tough scientist, and together they unveil the outbreaks tied to the Chinese government — a conspiracy greater than either could have imagined. This is Ryan’s debut thriller and has quickly been followed by his newest Nick Foley adventure, “Hong Kong Black.”

Jack Carr: “The Terminal List” is about a Navy Seal who has nothing left to live for and everything to kill for after he discovers the American government is behind the deaths of his Seal team. James Reece’s entire team was killed in an ambush that also claimed the lives of the air crew sent to rescue them. Reese discovers this is not an act of war by a foreign enemy but a conspiracy that goes to the highest levels of the government. Steve Berry, NY Times bestselling author, commented, “Double trouble, twice the action and quadruple the enjoyment. Careful while reading this one, it could leave a mark!”

Matthew Schrier: His book, “The Dawn Prayer” so intrigued me that I decided to slip it into the column. Schrier, a journalist, was kidnapped by Al-Qaeda in Syria in 2012 and held for seven months. A month into his ordeal he was brought before three jihadists who wanted his online passwords and credit cards so they could steal thousands of dollars of his money for nefarious purchases. Schrier said, “One of them cloaked in black, a scarf around his face, AK-47 in his hand, took me out to a car and put the barrel of the gun to the side of my head.” Talk about brave! His eventual escape is unbelievable, but there is more to this book that is hard to believe. The FBI was involved and Schrier realized, when he got home, they weren’t conducting an investigation but an operation using him as chum to bring the sharks (terrorists) to the surface. This is an amazing and terrifying story.

Be glad you’re an American and enjoy these heart wrenching stories of the bravest of the brave. Hope you had an enjoyable and fire cracker Independence Day. Happy reading, everyone!

By Marianne Murray-Guess

Reach New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe at (937) 832-3022. New and Olde Pages is located at 856 Union Blvd., Englewood.

