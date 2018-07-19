Bruder appointed Assistant Prosecutor

DAYTON — Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Ms. Lisa M. Bruder has been appointed to the position of Assistant Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney.

Ms. Bruder received her law degree from the University of Akron School of Law in 1998. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of New York at Buffalo in 1995, majoring in Political Science.

Lisa will be assigned to the Child Protection Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office. The Child Protection Unit intervenes to protect, and in some cases remove, abused and neglected children. Representing the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services, the Unit prosecutes complaints requesting protective supervision, temporary custody, legal custody, and permanent custody. Whenever law enforcement removes a child from a dangerous environment, the Child Protection Unit is involved.

Lisa is originally from the Town of Tonawanda, New York, and currently resides in Centerville with her husband and three children.

Bruder https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/07/web1_Bruder-Lisa.jpeg Bruder Contributed photo