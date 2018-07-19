OSU Cancer Center offers sun safety tips

COLUMBUS — With the summer heat in full force, the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center reminds you that skin health is extremely important.

Dr. Llana Pootrakul, a board-certified dermatologist, provides these tips to protect you from the sun’s ultraviolet light whether you spend the day poolside, at a cookout, or at your favorite park.

Know your options: Did you know that there are two different kinds of sunscreen? There are chemical blockers and physical blockers. The two types are not made equally. Dr. Pootrakul says chemical blockers wear off quicker than physical blockers, plus people are more likely to be allergic to chemical blockers. For that reason, she prefers to use physical blockers – plus, they are often cheaper!

If you're going to use spray sunscreen, rub it in: Again, in the lab when scientists are testing sunscreens, they're spraying extensively before testing for sun protection. In reality, most folks spray a light mist and think they're good. Spray more, and rub it in.

Apply more than once: Too many people think that they can just apply sunscreen at the start of their day outside and then they're good to go all day. That's untrue. You should really be reapplying every two hours.

Dr. Llana Pootrakul https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/07/web1_Pootrakul.jpeg Dr. Llana Pootrakul Contributed photo