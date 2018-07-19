Library offers online DIY resources

DAYTON — The motivated learner or anyone interested in DIY will find several useful new online resources at DaytonMetroLibrary.org. From self-paced language lessons to DIY auto repair, these tools offer free instruction to anyone with a Dayton Metro Library card and PIN.

New online learning tools are:

CHILTON’S AUTO REPAIR LIBRARY

The trusted source for accurate, complete, detailed DIY repair and service information is available online. Includes diagnostics, maintenance schedules, wiring diagrams, and step-by-step repair procedures for any make and model of car, truck, van or SUV.

HOBBIES AND CRAFTS REFERENCE CENTER

Find creative ideas and detailed how-to instructions from leading hobby and craft magazines for virtually every hobby enthusiast.

HOME IMPROVEMENT REFERENCE CENTER

This resource offers comprehensive, full text content from leading home improvement magazines, plus how-to videos, images, and instructions for popular home repair projects.

TRANSPARENT LANGUAGE

Build listening, speaking, reading and writing skills in more than 100 different languages. Perfect for business professionals who have critical language requirements, students, and anyone who wants to become more proficient in another language.

“These new online tools, along with others we have in place such as Lynda.com, Mango Languages, and Practice Tests from Ohio Means Jobs, give our website users a variety of options and formats for learning new skills or keeping their skills current,” said Holly Varley, Collection Development Manager. “Best of all, they’re all free!”

A valid Dayton Metro Library Card or eCard is required to access these tools at DaytonMetroLibrary.org. For more information or assistance, call (937) 463-2665.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/07/web1_LibraryLogoCMYK.jpg