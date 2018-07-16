Huber Heights breaks ground on water pressure project

HUBER HEIGHTS — For years, residents and businesses in Huber Heights north of Interstate 70 have complained about low water pressure. On Friday, the city gave a ceremonial kick start to a project aimed at alleviating the long-standing issue.

Members of the Huber Heights City Council, city staff, and other dignitaries joined near the former Gander Mountain site along I-70 for a groundbreaking ceremony on the $2.5 million project that will raise water pressure for both homes and businesses north of the interstate.

City Manager Rob Schommer said the city has been studying the city’s water infrastructure since 2006 while creating a North Pressure Zone.

“City Council has vetted this project and has decided to invest in the city’s infrastructure and water utilities to ensure health and safety as well as quality of life while helping increase ans support growing economic development,” said Schommer. “We celebrate our accomplishments so far on strengthening and sustaining a very vital and important infrastructure system within our community while also looking forward to its growth along with the community itself.”

“This is a great day for Huber Heights,” said Mayor Jeff Gore. “This is a great day for the future of economic development and growth, it is a great day for our residents, and its a great day for our commercial businesses in the North Pressure Zone. This (project) is absolutely crucial for our continued growth and development in the north portion of the city. I think anytime a city decides to invest $2.5 million in its infrastructure that is a big deal.”

Fryman-Kuck General Contractors will construct the project which includes three booster pumps that will raise the water level in the city’s water towers. The higher water level will then use gravity to increase pressure north of I-70.

Schommer said the project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2019.

The water pressure project is just one piece of an estimated $14 million the city will invest in its water utility over the next two years.

A city-wide water softening project, slated to begin next spring, is expected to be completed in late 2020.

