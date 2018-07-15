Huber Heights pediatrics practice to change name

DAYTON — Three Premier Physician Network practices will change their names to better align with the strategic plan of their parent company, Premier Health.

All other aspects of each practice’s daily operations – including location, phone number and providers – will remain the same.

Samaritan Primary Care Physicians will become Premier Health Internal Medicine of Englewood. The practice, located at 9000 N. Main St., Suite 305, includes Abdul Butman, MD, Amy Letts, FNP, and Jason Schatzel, MD. The practice can be reached by calling 937-832-9322.

Samaritan North Family Physicians will become Premier Health Family Care – North. The practice, located at 9000 N. Main St., Suite G-35, includes Michael Barrow, MD, Michael Deyhle, PA, Julie Larson, MD, Katrina Paulding, MD, Joseph Premanadan, MD, Walter Reiling III, MD, Trisha Strayer, FNP. The practice can be reached by calling 937-836-1549.

Huber Heights Samaritan Pediatrics will become Premier Health Pediatrics – Huber Heights. The practice, which is located at 6251 Good Samaritan Way, 210C, includes Amy Jones, MD, and Joel Wehrmeyer, MD. The practice can be reached by calling 937-233-3910.