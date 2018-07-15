Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
June 28
Rachel L. Campbell, criminal damaging
William D. Scott, OVI Physical control, obstructing official business, warrant arrest, possession of marijuana
Justine A. Hunt, warrant arrest
Donye M. Smith, warrant arrest
June 29
Donasoa D. Morris, misuse of credit card
Scott J. Houchens, OVI
Zachery A. Flippo, criminal trespass
Daniel W. Wells, felony warrant arrest
Kara J. Lovejoy, warrant arrest
June 30
Dawn L. Connolly, warrant arrest
Shankisha M. Z. Crosby-Cole, theft, possession of marijuana
July 1
Lauren B. Thomas, obstructing official business
Storm D. Smith, OVI physical control, resisting arrest, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant
Robert D. Boykin, criminal trespassing
Darius L. Chambers, felony failure to comply with order of police
Tynesha R. D. Thomas, theft, warrant arrest
July 2
James B. Hampton, criminal damaging
Dava J. Dodd, felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Thomas M. Johnson, theft without consent, criminal damaging, two counts of possession of criminal tools, obstructing official business
Verano D. Witcher, criminal damaging
Ryan K.P. Kiley, possessing drug abuse instruments, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant
July 3
Tory J. Dodson, open container violation
Antwanette S. M. Smith, domestic violence
Sonae Y. Atwater, assault
Tywan E. Harris, theft, drug possession, misdemeanor warrants (2)
Heather L. Camp, warrant arrest
July 4
Nicholas R. Hoover, warrant arrest
Alexis K. Talbott, domestic violence
Sara R. Watts, warrant arrest
