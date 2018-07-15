Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

June 28

Rachel L. Campbell, criminal damaging

William D. Scott, OVI Physical control, obstructing official business, warrant arrest, possession of marijuana

Justine A. Hunt, warrant arrest

Donye M. Smith, warrant arrest

June 29

Donasoa D. Morris, misuse of credit card

Scott J. Houchens, OVI

Zachery A. Flippo, criminal trespass

Daniel W. Wells, felony warrant arrest

Kara J. Lovejoy, warrant arrest

June 30

Dawn L. Connolly, warrant arrest

Shankisha M. Z. Crosby-Cole, theft, possession of marijuana

July 1

Lauren B. Thomas, obstructing official business

Storm D. Smith, OVI physical control, resisting arrest, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant

Robert D. Boykin, criminal trespassing

Darius L. Chambers, felony failure to comply with order of police

Tynesha R. D. Thomas, theft, warrant arrest

July 2

James B. Hampton, criminal damaging

Dava J. Dodd, felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Thomas M. Johnson, theft without consent, criminal damaging, two counts of possession of criminal tools, obstructing official business

Verano D. Witcher, criminal damaging

Ryan K.P. Kiley, possessing drug abuse instruments, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant

July 3

Tory J. Dodson, open container violation

Antwanette S. M. Smith, domestic violence

Sonae Y. Atwater, assault

Tywan E. Harris, theft, drug possession, misdemeanor warrants (2)

Heather L. Camp, warrant arrest

July 4

Nicholas R. Hoover, warrant arrest

Alexis K. Talbott, domestic violence

Sara R. Watts, warrant arrest

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/07/web1_police-logo-1.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.