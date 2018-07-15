Huber Heights seeks to fill board vacancies

HUBER HEIGHTS – The City of Huber Heights has announced two vacancies on the City’s Arts and Beautification Commission and two vacancies on the city’s Property Maintenance Review Board. Applications will be accepted for both openings until July 31.

Applications can be obtained at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road or from the City of Huber Heights website, www.hhoh.org. (Click on City Council > Boards and Commissions > City of Huber Heights Application for Board/Commission Membership).

Applicants must be a resident and elector of Huber Heights (registered to vote). Boards and commissions advise the City Council on issues important to the City of Huber Heights. Most positions do not require extensive expertise, just an eagerness to serve.

Applications should be sent to the Huber Heights City Council, c/o Anthony Rodgers, Clerk of Council, 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424 or to arodgers@hhoh.org.

Applicants will be contacted to schedule an interview with Huber Heights City Staff and/or the Huber Heights City Council at a time yet to be determined.

Arts and Beautification Commission

The Arts and Beautification Commission is charged with studying and developing a program for the development and encouragement of all forms of art within the City, including the fine arts; performing arts; historical arts and interests in community heritage; folk arts; and cultural arts. The Arts and Beautification Commission will make recommendations to the City Council on the implementation and operation of a City arts program. The Arts and Beautification Commission will also have planning and operational responsibilities related to City-sponsored festivals, events, parades, etc. The Arts and Beautification Commission also is charged with studying and developing proposals and plans for the beautification of the City, making recommendations to the City Planning Commission and City Council for the implementation of proposals and plans and performing other duties as may be assigned by City Council. The Arts and Beautification Commission was established by City Council legislation.

The Arts and Beautification Commission meets once a month on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 PM or as needed in the Council Chambers at the Huber Heights City Hall at 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio.

Property Maintenance Review Board

The Property Maintenance Review Board hears reviews and appeals of determinations by the City’s Zoning Department on property maintenance issues. Some issues covered by the City’s property maintenance code include:



exterior structures painted and in good repair



grass and weeds consistently trimmed



shrubs and trees near sidewalks trimmed



yards and driveways free of junk and debris



inoperable vehicles in enclosed structures



trash containers enclosed and water tight



The Property Maintenance Review Board was established by City Council legislation.

The Property Maintenance Review Board meets twice a month on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 7:00 PM or as needed in the Council Chambers at Huber Heights City Hall at 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

