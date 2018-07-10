Golf carts considered for Huber Heights neighborhoods

HUBER HEIGHTS — Golf carts on city streets could be a short drive away for Huber Heights.

City council once again has taken up the issue of making golf carts legal on some city streets. At Monday night’s council meeting, council members considered an ordinance that would allow golf carts to be operated on some city streets.

Proponents Helen Rachels and Terry Mitchell both spoke in favor of the proposal. Rachels said golf cards are like a “senior citizen’s Jeep.” Mitchell, who operates a business that sells and repairs golf carts, cited the “community building” aspect of golf carts and said they provided freedom of movement for older people.

An earlier attempt to approve the use of golf carts on city streets failed, but the full council was not at that meeting. Council passed the ordinance onto the second reading and Mayor Jerry Gore asked it be put on the agenda for more discussion at council’s next work session. The ordinance will be eligible for a vote at the next council meeting.

Also Monday night, council:



Announced the final cost of the 2018 sidewalk program was $126,422.72 and that the program has been completed. The formal announcement allows the city to begin assessing homeowners for the cost of the work.



Passed a resolution approving the city’s five-year capital improvements program.



Passed a resolution that will allow the Ohio Department of Transportation to smooth seal Route 202 between Carriage Trails Boulevard and Gibson Drive. The work will take place in 2019 and ODOT will fund the project.



Heard first reading on an ordinance to rename Good Samaritan Way to Miami Valley Way. A public hearing will be held on the proposed change at the next council meeting.



Approved the purchase two half-ton dump trucks and related equipment for snow removal and other duties at a cost of $340,000.



Heard Schommer explain the city is conducting an energy audit on all city-owned buildings; that the park and recreation board is working on a priority list of projects for the city; and said he hoped to have a discussion on plans for the dog park at the next council work session.



Schommer also said the city had been informed that someone was going door-to-door claiming to be a representative of AEP Energy, the city’s electric aggregation company. He said AEP does not send representatives door-to-door and said residents should not share account information with any solicitors.

Councilman Andy Hill reminded residents that the city is holding a free paper shredding event Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at Rose Music Center and Thomas Cloud Park. Residents can bring paper items to be shredded.

Councilman Richard Shaw said the city’s National Night Out event will be held Aug. 7 and there is a blood drive associated with the event this year.

Council member Janell Smith was absent from Monday’s meeting.

Photo by Dave Lindeman

By Dave Lindeman For the Courier

Reach Dave Lindeman at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

