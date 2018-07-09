Wayne students compete at SeaPerch

TROTWOOD — The summer of learning continues for Wayne High School students. Four students explored their interest in STEM during a SeaPerch competition at Trotwood-Madison High School.

SeaPerch is an underwater robotics program that equips teachers and students with the resources they need to build an underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV). The students from Wayne were timed in two events during the competition: having their ROV navigate through an obstacle course and retrieve objects in a swimming pool.

The participants were Jaden England, Ryan Guinta, Seth Spidell, and Audrie Goffinet. The students formed teams of two with one team being England and Guinta while the other team was Spidell and Goffinet.

The team of England and Guinta earned first place in both events. First place honors came as a pleasant surprise to Guinta. “Honestly, I was expecting us to come here and our project not be the best. I feel like after doing this our project did great,” he said.

Spidell and Goffinet had a strong showing too, although their ROV experienced a bit of a hiccup during the competition. One of the propellers on their ROV malfunctioned while navigating the obstacle course.

The minor setback didn’t deter Spidell and Goffinet. “We didn’t really take it as a surprise. We had practice the other day and it kept happening so we took super glue and glued it back on,” said Goffinet.

Competition aside, the real purpose of the SeaPerch event was to get students thinking about pursuing STEM careers. Students were exposed to all the exciting careers that are possible in naval architecture and naval, ocean, and marine engineering while building their ROV.

“For me personally, this is what I look forward to studying in college,” said Guinta when asked if he wanted to pursue a STEM career.

Jaden England (left) and Ryan Guinta show off their remotely operated vehicle (ROV) at the SeaPerch competition at Trotwood-Madison High School.