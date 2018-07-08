Huber council to consider food truck regulations

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Council took the first step to consider enacting food truck regulations at its work session on Monday. The draft regulations, which were referred to the city’s Planning Commission for consideration, would fill a void that currently exists which effectively bans food trucks from operating.

This Code would set up a permitting process, regulations, and fees for mobile food vehicles to be able to operate on Commercial or Industrial zoned land.

Under the draft legislation, mobile food trucks would be required to have a permit to operate within the city that wold cost $100 per year. The permit would require applicants to provide proof of a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration, insurance, Ohio Retail Food License, a valid sale use tax license, and provide their federal tax ID number or exemption to the City’s division of tax.

Mobile food trucks would be required to maintain a minimum of 200 feet of separation from any brick and mortar restaurant and 150 feet from any residential zone district. If approved, the legislation allows for operation between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. with a maximum of eight hours per day.

A permit would not required for any food truck that is operating as part of a city-approved special event.

In order for the legislation to be approved, the Planning Commission will be required to hold a public hearing and then return their recommendations to council for consideration.

Council was split on whether or not to develop a Request for Proposals (RFP) regarding the organized collection of commercial refuse. Development of the RFP will involve some assistance from outside sources including the Law Director and a consultant familiar with organized collection programs and the trash hauling industry.

“I see no need to move forward with a RFP,” said Council Member Richard Shaw. “I don’t believe that regulating (refuse) and government overreach is something we ought to be doing.”

Council Member Glen Otto agreed.

“Hauling commercial and personal trash is apples and oranges, businesses have a lot of different types of refuse to be removed from their facilities and it creates a lot more difficulty. I wasn’t in favor of the single trash hauler for the community in general as I am not a fan of limiting those choices for individuals and especially businesses.”

“I can’t image any business, just like any homeowner, who wouldn’t want to save money and pay a cheaper rate like we do with our Republic trash…or the energy aggregation,” said Council Member Nancy Byrge.

Ultimately, the matter was deferred to city staff to determine the cost of a feasibility study by council’s next work session.

The Huber Heights City Council will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, July 9 at 7 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers at 6131 Taylorsville Road. The meeting is open to the public.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.