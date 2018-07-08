Huber Heights celebrates Independence Day

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.

The City of Huber Heights celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, June 30 with its annual parade down Brandt Pike and Star Spangled Celebration in Thomas Cloud Park. See more photos in this issue and on our Facebook page.