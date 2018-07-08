Haire named Montgomery Co. Public Defender

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Public Defender Commission is pleased to announce the selection of attorney Theresa G. Haire as the new Montgomery County Public Defender. Ms. Haire comes to the Montgomery County Public Defender’s Office with over 28 years of trial experience protecting the legal rights of the indigent citizens of Ohio.

Ms. Haire will oversee an office of 40 Assistant County Public Defenders as well as professional and administrative personnel. Prior to her becoming the Montgomery County Public Defender, Ms. Haire was an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Ohio and Assistant Public Defender for the State of Ohio. Most recently Ms. Haire served as the Deputy Director for the Office of the Ohio Public Defender where in addition to her administrative duties she oversaw the initiation of a wrongful conviction project that did not rely on DNA testing. Ms. Haire had previously worked in the Montgomery County Public Defender’s Office for 11 years as an Assistant Public Defender. Ms. Haire is a graduate of the University of Virginia and received her law degree from The Ohio State University, Moritz College of Law. She is a member of the Ohio Bar, Northern and Southern Federal District Courts of Ohio, Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the United States Supreme Court.

Ms. Haire started in her new position on June 22, 2018.