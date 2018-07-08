Huber Heights to offer free shredding event

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights and Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce will hold a community shredding event on July 14 from 9 – 11 a.m. at two locations: Thomas Cloud Park and the Rose Music Center.

Only paper items will be accepted.

Now is the time to safely dispose of old bank records, tax returns, and other documents to help prevent identity theft. Assistance will be available for unloading items.

This event is free and open to all Huber Heights residents and businesses with on-site paper shredding conducted by Shred-it.

