Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

June 21

Pamela M. McKelvy, warrant arrest

Daniel L. Spurlock, felony warrant

Levi G. Abshire, OVI

Kayce E. Hummel, warrant arrest

Robert V. Blake, felony domestic violence

June 22

Rollins A. Marks, felony drug possession

Chasity H. Bartee, criminal damaging/endangering, menacing

Christopher R. Bishop, felony warrant arrest, obstructing official business

Chasity H. Bartee, OVI, driving under suspension

James B. Smith, warrant arrest

June 23

Jackly R. Webb, violation of protection order

Skylynn P. Womble-Short, theft

Jeffrey L. Holzinger, theft without consent

Matthew J. Miller, felony warrant arrest

June 24

Darrin A. Steele, warrant arrest

Megan E. Denney, OVI

James A. Hayes, warrant arrest

June 25

Chad W. Cochran, assault

Joshua D. Smith, felony warrant

Joshua M. Reser, warrant arrest

Christopher Coffey, drug paraphernalia

Jordan C. Sellers, domestic violence

June 26

Marcus Roman, warrant arrest

June 27

Mark A. Lairmore, felony warrant arrest

Robert D. Murphy, theft without consent

Nathan R. Nickell, domestic violence

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

