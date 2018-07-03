Unity of Dayton holds ribbon cutting, dedication

HUBER HEIGHTS — “At Unity of Dayton, we like to ask the question, ‘How can it get better than this?’ This year, we received the answer!” said Senior Minister Rev. Cindy White. As the congregation and friends listened to the still small Voice and answered the call of Spirit, contributions poured in and they were able to replace the flat roof, buy new LED parking lot lights, create a prairie walk in the back of the property, and begin painting the interior of the building.

Unity of Dayton church was established in 1924 and moved to several locations over the years. The Unity congregation purchased the land, and then completed construction on the current building in 1986. They are overjoyed to be renewing and rededicating the grounds so that future generations will hear and share the message of God’s unconditional love, faith, peace, and generosity.

“Unity founders Myrtle and Charles Fillmore devoted their lives to teaching others how to live spiritually focused lives, enriching one’s health and well-being. We honored their legacy by rededicating the newly restored entrance to Unity of Dayton on June 24,” said Rev. Cindy.

The building, designed by Terry L. Welker, AIA, was awarded the “OMC Award for Excellence in Masonry Design” in 1987. In the following years, volunteers added a grass Labyrinth for walking meditation, and also a playground for children. Most recently, a native wildflower prairie with mowed walking paths was also created.

Unity of Dayton recently held a ribbon cutting and walkway dedication at its campus located at 6741 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/07/web1_Unity.jpg Unity of Dayton recently held a ribbon cutting and walkway dedication at its campus located at 6741 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest