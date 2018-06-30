High flying acts boosts air show attendance

DAYTON — Vectren Dayton Air Show officials are pleased after a prelimnary estimate of attendance of 62,000 for the 44th annual show at the Dayton International Airport.

The show included the first appearance by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels since 2014 and an impressive static display that included the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital, a B-52 heavy bomber, the B-17 Movie Memphis Belle, and Samaritan’s Purse DC-8.

“We can’t be more pleased with the outcome of this year’s show,” stated Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air & Trade show Board of Trustees, producers of the show. “The weather cooperated and spectators came out in big numbers. We’re very thankful to our sponsors and volunteers who helped make the show a success.”

The show experienced increased military support both flying and on the ground. Sponsorship participation was at an all-time high and many of the show’s specialty seating venues sold out. The show also continues to enjoy tremendous support from many volunteer organizations in the community that provide personnel to work in key areas.

On Friday, SOAR and Special Wish children’s programs were attended by nearly 1,000 kids.

The 45th version of the Vectren Dayton Air Show presented by Kroger will be held June 22-23, 2019 and will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Red Line, whose RV-8 homebuilt airplanes are flown by Ken Rieder and Jon Thocker of Cincinnati, perform a crossover during the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/06/web1_414.jpg Red Line, whose RV-8 homebuilt airplanes are flown by Ken Rieder and Jon Thocker of Cincinnati, perform a crossover during the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor flies in a Heritage Flight with a P-51 Mustang at the Vectren Dayton Air Show on Sunday, June 24, 2018. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/06/web1_527.jpg A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor flies in a Heritage Flight with a P-51 Mustang at the Vectren Dayton Air Show on Sunday, June 24, 2018. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest John Klatt flies is Jack Links’ Screamin’ Sasquatch Jet Waco at the Vectren Dayton Air Show on Sunday, June 24, 2018. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/06/web1_604.jpg John Klatt flies is Jack Links’ Screamin’ Sasquatch Jet Waco at the Vectren Dayton Air Show on Sunday, June 24, 2018. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest The United States Navy Blue Angels perform at the Vectren Dayton Air Show on Sunday, June 24, 2018. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/06/web1_789.jpg The United States Navy Blue Angels perform at the Vectren Dayton Air Show on Sunday, June 24, 2018. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest The United States Navy Blue Angels perform at the Vectren Dayton Air Show on Sunday, June 24, 2018. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/06/web1_810.jpg The United States Navy Blue Angels perform at the Vectren Dayton Air Show on Sunday, June 24, 2018. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on twitter @HH_Courier.

