Golden Times

HUBER HEIGHTS — Below is a calendar of events for the Huber Heights Senior Center located at 6428 Chambersburg Road. Reach the Senior Center at 233-999 or online at www.huberseniorcenter.org.

LUNCH & LEARN

Low Vision/Blindness

Those with low vision, macular degeneration, blindness can learn helpful daily living tips by certified ADL trainers/educators from Goodwill Easter Seals at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18. They will provide tips for daily living, tools and aids, resources, and provide information on how to safely help walk someone with low vision, lighting tips, cooking tips, travelling tips, and more. Information on the Radio Reading program will also be provided and large print calendars will be available. Lunch will be provided by Dayspring, a skilled nursing care facility located in Enon. Last day to obtain a ticket is July 10. Non-members may register starting July 9.

MEDITATION WORKSHOP

On Saturday, July 14, at 1 p.m., the senior center will present a one-hour workshop, “Meditation for Relaxation and Health”. Learn how meditation works, how to begin meditation practice, three practical breathing methods and their benefits, and three visualization techniques to get you started.

The instructors are Sue and Bill McCabe, certified with the American Tai Chi and Qigong Association as Tai Chi instructors and the National Association of Activity Professionals as Chair Chi instructors. The cost for the workshop is $10; all monies collected will be donated to the senior center. Register at the desk by July 12; non-members may register starting July 10.

MEMBERSHIP REQUIREMENTS

To be eligible to participate in center activities and to receive the monthly newsletter, you must be a current member. Dues are $20 (checks preferred); there is no extra charge for non-residents. Renewal is due every January. Please make sure that you receive a new membership card when you join or renew (includes honorary members). Those joining for the first time will receive a welcome packet (one per family). All are required to sign a general liability waiver.

New members are welcome anytime; seniors must be at least fifty to join and their younger spouses are welcome to join. Those turning 90 by March 1 are honorary and not charged the membership fee; however, an application must be on file and updated every January.

Interested seniors may be permitted to visit three times before joining. Dues are reduced to $5 October through December for first-time applicants only with the full renewal fee of $20 due in January.

BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR

Feel welcome to walk in for the following screening (no fasting required). Open to seniors in the community. Unavoidable short-notice cancellations may occur at times.

Tuesday: July 10, 11:45-12:45, with blood pressure and sugar checks by The Laurels of Huber Heights.

FIRE EXTINGUISHER PRACTICE

The Huber Heights Fire Department will bring a state-of-the-art fire extinguisher for you to practice using. You will be able to get the feel of the extinguisher and learn the correct way to use it once you activate it. In addition, CPR pucks that measure just how much pressure you are applying during compressions will be available for practice. This activity will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25.

CONGREGATE LUNCH

There is no need to eat alone when you can enjoy a nutritious meal and the company of other seniors in a casual and friendly setting. The senior center is a site for the congregate meal program sponsored by Senior Resource. A donation of $2 is suggested from those aged 60 and up; those under 60 are required to pay $4.65. Lunch is open to the public and served 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Milk and/or water included. Please call 233-9999 by 12 p.m. the day before to make a reservation or to cancel. A choice of entrée is offered; if you do not indicate a preference, the entrée listed first will be ordered. Note: no lunch on July 18.

HEALTH PLANS (One-on-One Counseling)

Free assistance is available by appointment, year round, at the senior center. You can enroll in a Medicare Advantage or Prescription Plan whether you are new or previously enrolled or if you are new to Medicare and have questions. Please bring: Medicare card and any other insurance cards and your current prescription drugs in a bag (a list is acceptable but actual meds are better). Call Debbie Marchi, OSHIIP certified volunteer, at 937-477-1881 to make an appointment.

TECH TIPS & NOTARY SERVICE

Do you need help with your computer, tablet, Kindle, eBooks, cell phones, or any of the current electronic computer devices including games? Drop in from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 26, and be prepared with your specific questions; bring your device with you if possible. Please note that this is not a computer class. Notary service is available as well.

DESSERT & DISCUSSION

Easy Safety Tips After 55

While you are enjoying a brownie topped with ice cream, you can learn about a very relevant topic from Home Instead, a senior home health agency. Practical ways for seniors to stay safe will be discussed at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8. Register with the receptionist starting July 9; phone calls accepted. Non-members may register beginning July 27 if space remains.

TERRIFIC TRIPS

Senior center members may register the first ten days. After that, non-member seniors or those ages 21-49 accompanying a senior, may register for remaining seats.

August 23 Mystery Trip

Enjoy a day of surprises on the annual mystery trip. Cost is $46 and lunch is included. Your only clue is that you must wear leather closed toe and closed heel shoes. Last day to register is July 24. Bus departs at 8:30 a.m. and returns approximately 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 Belterra

Enjoy a free buffet and $10 play credit on this trip. Cost for this trip is $22. Members register July 24, non-members August 7. Last day to register is September 10.

Oct. 22-26 Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg Show Trip

This trip includes five shows, guided tour of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, free time in historic downtown Gatlinburg, admission to the Titanic, World’s largest museum attraction, and more. Cost is $509 rooming double; optional trip insurance is extra. Last day to register is August 10.

LUNCH & LEARN

Chiropractor

Learn the basics of the nervous system/spine, what a chiropractor does, and the different ways to make body adjustments. Dr. Peltier, from the Peltier Family Chiropractic and Wellness Center in Huber Heights, will speak at a lunch and learn that begins at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 15. Free tickets will be given out to members beginning July 13. Non-members may register starting August 6 if tickets remain. Last day to register is August 8. Lunch will be provided by Elmcroft Senior Living.

The Stitch & Chat group meets at the Huber Heights Senior Center on Tuesday afternoons. New participants are always welcome. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/06/web1_GoldenTimes.jpg The Stitch & Chat group meets at the Huber Heights Senior Center on Tuesday afternoons. New participants are always welcome. Contributed photo