Vectren, DP&L partner on Wi-Fi thermostats

DAYTON — Vectren and Dayton Power & Light (DP&L) are partnering with Nest to provide customers the opportunity to save big when purchasing Nest products. The promotion begins on June 25 and runs through July 8. Customers can receive an instant discount of $50 off a Nest Learning Thermostat or $20 off a Nest Thermostat E. A free Google Home Mini is available with each purchase – limit two. On average, customers can save 10% to 12% on heating and 15% on cooling costs by using a Nest thermostat.

In addition to the discounts being offered by Nest, Vectren customers can take advantage of the $50 rebate offered on the Nest Learning Thermostat or Nest Thermostat E. Homes using Vectren natural gas as the primary heat source are eligible for this rebate. To apply for the Vectren rebate online, visit www.vectren.com. DP&L customers can also receive an additional $50 instant rebate on the Nest Learning Thermostat or Nest Thermostat E.

“Vectren and DP&L are committed to assisting customers to conserve energy and save money, and this promotion will allow for savings of up to $150 when buying new, smart thermostats for their home,” said Colleen Ryan, president of Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio. “More than 14,500 customers in Ohio have taken advantage of Vectren’s thermostat rebates since they were introduced in 2015, and with the added Nest promotion, this is the perfect time for those thinking about purchasing a Nest thermostat to save even more.”

The promotion is available at www.Nest.com as well as at participating retailers. The discounts can be applied to up to two thermostats per household. Learn more about Vectren’s energy efficiency programs at www.vectren.com/saveenergy or call 1-866-240-8476.