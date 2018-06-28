Huber Heights Police welcome the community

The Huber Heights Division of Police held an open house on Thursday, June 21 at the headquarters building on Taylorsville Road. Visitors were given building tours, met staff, saw equipment displays and demonstrations, and received child ID kits.

