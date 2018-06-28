Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
June 14
David Sia, OVI
Floyd E. Denlinger, drug paraphernalia
Destiny D. Vest, drug paraphernalia
Chelsie J. Martin, warrant arrest, drug paraphernalia
Travis J. Baker, domestic violence
Kevin J. Francis, felony warrant arrest, obstructing official business
Derrick G. Robinson, assault
June 15
Devon A. Jackson, warrant arrest
Jeremy L. Hasty, robbery, theft without consent
Patricia M. Nester, drug paraphernalia
Russell D. Keith, warrant arrest
Jeremy D. Bartee, warrant arrest
John D. Bartee, warrant arrest (2), drug paraphernalia
Candice R. Holder, warrant arrest
Michael A. Sowers, warrant arrest
June 16
Austin W. VanAtta, OVI
Christian G. Shinkle, warrant arrest
Melissa E. Baker, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant, drug paraphernalia
June 17
Renea Y. Jagel, obstructing official business
Derrick A. Landers, warrant arrest
June 19
Michelle M. McCoy, warrant arrest, obstructing official business
Frank H. Wallace, warrant arrest
June 20
Melissa N. Morgan, theft
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.
