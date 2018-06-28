Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

June 14

David Sia, OVI

Floyd E. Denlinger, drug paraphernalia

Destiny D. Vest, drug paraphernalia

Chelsie J. Martin, warrant arrest, drug paraphernalia

Travis J. Baker, domestic violence

Kevin J. Francis, felony warrant arrest, obstructing official business

Derrick G. Robinson, assault

June 15

Devon A. Jackson, warrant arrest

Jeremy L. Hasty, robbery, theft without consent

Patricia M. Nester, drug paraphernalia

Russell D. Keith, warrant arrest

Jeremy D. Bartee, warrant arrest

John D. Bartee, warrant arrest (2), drug paraphernalia

Candice R. Holder, warrant arrest

Michael A. Sowers, warrant arrest

June 16

Austin W. VanAtta, OVI

Christian G. Shinkle, warrant arrest

Melissa E. Baker, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant, drug paraphernalia

June 17

Renea Y. Jagel, obstructing official business

Derrick A. Landers, warrant arrest

June 19

Michelle M. McCoy, warrant arrest, obstructing official business

Frank H. Wallace, warrant arrest

June 20

Melissa N. Morgan, theft

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

