Portion of Bellefontaine Road to close

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights has announced that Bellefontaine Road will be closed on Monday, June 25, 2018 and Tuesday, June 26, 2018 between Chambersburg Road and Taylorsville Road for installation of a new water main across the roadway. The road will be reopened as soon as the installation is completed.

Traffic will be detoured to Brandt Pike.

Questions can be directed to City Engineer Russ Bergman at 937-237-5816 or by email at rbergman@hhoh.org.

