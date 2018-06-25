Police and Youth Together camp registration opens

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Division and several other area agencies will be at the youth camp, which is free to the participants.

Police and Youth Together (PAYT) registration is now open! PAYT teaches crucial leadership skills, concepts of empathy and acceptance and builds positive relationships between youth and police officers. At PAYT, your child is not just in for a week of exploration and education, but also a week of fun. Participants ride mounted police horses, go fishing, explore the SWAT “Bear,” and engage in meaningful dialogue with our police officers.

Who?

PAYT participants are students living in the Miami Valley aged 10-12 years old.

Where?

Camp is held at the Dayton Fraternal Order of the Police Lodge number 44. The FOP is located at 4275 Powell Rd, Huber Heights, OH 45424. Transportation may be available

When?

This year, PAYT takes place July 30 – August 3. Camp is held from 9:00-4:00 Monday through Wednesday, 1:00-8:00 on Thursday and 8:45-4:00 on Friday.

PAYT Offers a Year of Follow-up Activities. After our summer programming comes to an end, PAYT conducts year-round follow-up activities. Activities occur throughout the Miami Valley on an every other month basis. These meetings are a great chance for our campers to continue to build relationships and to further their education.

For more information on how to apply, contact Lake Miller at lmiller@nccjgreaterdayton.org or 937-222-6225.

