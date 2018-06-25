Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
June 7
Whitney G. Aisenberry, possession of marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia
Brian A. Medford, warrant arrest
Peter J. Schlitt, theft without consent
Lisa M. Antrican, obstructing official business, warrant arrest
June 8
Richard L. Underwood, warrant arrest (2)
Ashley N. Sturgill, felony warrant arrest
June 9
Anthony S. Houk, warrant arrest
Curtiss B. Veldman, obstructing official business
Edward J. Greenwood, warrant arrest
Charles M. Powell, warrant arrest
June 10
Sierra N. Beaty, disorderly conduct/intoxication, resisting arrest
Matthew G. Venable, possession of drugs
Bradley C. Smith, possessing drug abuse instruments
Thomas E. Kennedy, driving under 12 point suspension
Stephanie L. Allen, violation of protection order
Robert W. Page, disorderly conduct, drug paraphernalia
Benny X. Holbert, warrant arrest
June 11
Carlos M. Kolb, warrant arrest (2)
Marc P. Kittrell, theft without consent
Kassia D. Alberts, theft without consent
Stephanie L. Allen, violation of protection order
Caleb W. Wallace, warrant arrest
June 12
Heaven L. Aunjewel, criminal damaging/endangering
Shaniah R. Jaslean, criminal damaging/endangering
Elizabeth A. Hicks, felony concealed weapon violation
Barbara A. Kunz, disorderly conduct
Angela D. Debolt, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
June 13
Micah A. Allen, warrant arrest
Walter D. Demmitt, warrant arrest
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU