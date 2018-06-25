Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

June 7

Whitney G. Aisenberry, possession of marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia

Brian A. Medford, warrant arrest

Peter J. Schlitt, theft without consent

Lisa M. Antrican, obstructing official business, warrant arrest

June 8

Richard L. Underwood, warrant arrest (2)

Ashley N. Sturgill, felony warrant arrest

June 9

Anthony S. Houk, warrant arrest

Curtiss B. Veldman, obstructing official business

Edward J. Greenwood, warrant arrest

Charles M. Powell, warrant arrest

June 10

Sierra N. Beaty, disorderly conduct/intoxication, resisting arrest

Matthew G. Venable, possession of drugs

Bradley C. Smith, possessing drug abuse instruments

Thomas E. Kennedy, driving under 12 point suspension

Stephanie L. Allen, violation of protection order

Robert W. Page, disorderly conduct, drug paraphernalia

Benny X. Holbert, warrant arrest

June 11

Carlos M. Kolb, warrant arrest (2)

Marc P. Kittrell, theft without consent

Kassia D. Alberts, theft without consent

Stephanie L. Allen, violation of protection order

Caleb W. Wallace, warrant arrest

June 12

Heaven L. Aunjewel, criminal damaging/endangering

Shaniah R. Jaslean, criminal damaging/endangering

Elizabeth A. Hicks, felony concealed weapon violation

Barbara A. Kunz, disorderly conduct

Angela D. Debolt, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

June 13

Micah A. Allen, warrant arrest

Walter D. Demmitt, warrant arrest

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

