Tru by Hilton rising from construction site

HUBER HEIGHTS — What will soon be a hotel branded Tru by Hilton is rising out of the ground on Executive Boulevard adjacent to the Rose Music Center.

Workers have laid the footers for the $6 million hotel and concrete work is ongoing with the elevator tower rising from the foundation.

The hotel being developed by LAXMI Hospitality, LLC will feature 88 – 100 rooms.

Hilton’s website describes the Tru by Hilton as a “brand-new hotel experience from Hilton that’s vibrant, affordable and young-at-heart. It’s energetic, yet relaxing and comfortable. It’s familiar, and it’s also unexpected. It’s completely unprecedented, it’s uniquely Tru.”

The hotel chain describes the rooms as “smaller, more efficiently designed” with 55 inch televisions and premium channels. Large bathrooms will feature large counter space and stand-in showers.

The lobby is nearly 3,000 square feet with “semi-private alcoves” to work in and larger spaces to collaborate with others. The brand has coffee, tea, and hot chocolate available free 24 hours a day as well as a “Eat. & Sip.” market that features “local gourmet snacks and drings” including single-serve beer and wine.

This artist rendering shows the typical layout of a Tru by Hilton hotel. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/06/web1_TrubyHiltonRendering.jpg This artist rendering shows the typical layout of a Tru by Hilton hotel. Contributed photo Work continues on what will become a hotel near the Rose Music Center. The Tru by Hilton will feature 88-100 rooms and cost nearly $6 million to develop. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/06/web1_Hotel.jpg Work continues on what will become a hotel near the Rose Music Center. The Tru by Hilton will feature 88-100 rooms and cost nearly $6 million to develop. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

