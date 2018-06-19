Huber Heights Police to host National Night Out

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Division will hold its annual National Night Out, America’s Night out against Crime, on Tuesday, Aug. 7 from 6-9 p.m. at Wayne High School. Admission is free and there will be door prizes.

The mission of National Night Out is to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for and participation in local anti-crime programs; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships, and to send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

The Night Out will include Careflight, the Ohio Division of Wildlife archery trailer, and the Community Blood Center which will be hosting a blood drive.

The Historical Society will host a free car show with awards sponsored by Davidson Garage. There will also be a dunk-a-cop booth as well as many community and health organizations on site. A free wellness check will be available\ sponsored by CVS pharmacy.

Target store will donate a couple of bicycles for giveaway, and emergency response vehicles will be on hand along with the Dayton Police Department’s bomb squad, and a bungee crawl brought to you by our local US Army recruiter’s office.

Lastly, food vendors, inflatables and other family oriented events are scheduled. Please mark your calendar and come spend the evening with your friends, neighbors, and first responders.

For more information, contact Officer Ed Savard at (937) 237-3567 or jsavard@hhoh.org.

The Huber Heights Police Division will hold its annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 7 at Wayne High School. The file photos are from the 2016 National Night Out. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/06/web1_HH05.jpg The Huber Heights Police Division will hold its annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 7 at Wayne High School. The file photos are from the 2016 National Night Out. File photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest The Huber Heights Police Division will hold its annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 7 at Wayne High School. The file photos are from the 2016 National Night Out. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/06/web1_HH13.jpg The Huber Heights Police Division will hold its annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 7 at Wayne High School. The file photos are from the 2016 National Night Out. File photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest The Huber Heights Police Division will hold its annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 7 at Wayne High School. The file photos are from the 2016 National Night Out. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/06/web1_HH24.jpg The Huber Heights Police Division will hold its annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 7 at Wayne High School. The file photos are from the 2016 National Night Out. File photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.