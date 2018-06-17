Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

May 31

Joshua Beall, aggravated robbery deadly weapon (F1), felony theft without consent, felony having weapons under disability

Jonathan E. Bland, theft, criminal trespass, menacing

Brian E. Foster, domestic violence (2)

Matthew J. M. Thomas, felony warrant arrest

Gregory A. Perrin, felony forgery

Claudio F. Carmona, warrant arrest

June 1

James B. Smith, warrant arrest

June 2

Maleah J. McClain, warrant arrest (2)

Zsa Zsa Dillion, driving under suspension

Travis R. Vest, warrant arrest

Regina E. Hawkins, theft

June 3

William R. Erbaugh, OVI, warrant arrest, OVI within 20 years of previous conviction

Joseph B. Smith, warrant arrest

Amira L. N. McKinney, theft, possessing criminal tools, failure to comply with order of police

Alexus R. Taylor, theft, possessing criminal tools

Sean K. Perfect, domestic violence

June 4

Gerry D. Snell, felony warrant arrest

James O. Hart, domestic violence

June 5

Gerry D. Snell, felony burglary

Terrence L. Richards, warrant arrest

Stephen R. Peterson, burglary

Jessica E. Hyre, warrant arrest (2)

June 6

Jordan M. Goffinet, warrant arrest

Carl F. Benefield, possessing drug abuse instruments

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

