Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
May 31
Joshua Beall, aggravated robbery deadly weapon (F1), felony theft without consent, felony having weapons under disability
Jonathan E. Bland, theft, criminal trespass, menacing
Brian E. Foster, domestic violence (2)
Matthew J. M. Thomas, felony warrant arrest
Gregory A. Perrin, felony forgery
Claudio F. Carmona, warrant arrest
June 1
James B. Smith, warrant arrest
June 2
Maleah J. McClain, warrant arrest (2)
Zsa Zsa Dillion, driving under suspension
Travis R. Vest, warrant arrest
Regina E. Hawkins, theft
June 3
William R. Erbaugh, OVI, warrant arrest, OVI within 20 years of previous conviction
Joseph B. Smith, warrant arrest
Amira L. N. McKinney, theft, possessing criminal tools, failure to comply with order of police
Alexus R. Taylor, theft, possessing criminal tools
Sean K. Perfect, domestic violence
June 4
Gerry D. Snell, felony warrant arrest
James O. Hart, domestic violence
June 5
Gerry D. Snell, felony burglary
Terrence L. Richards, warrant arrest
Stephen R. Peterson, burglary
Jessica E. Hyre, warrant arrest (2)
June 6
Jordan M. Goffinet, warrant arrest
Carl F. Benefield, possessing drug abuse instruments
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.
