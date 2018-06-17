HUBER HEIGHTS — The following fire and EMS runs were made by the Huber Heights Fire Division between June 6-12:
June 6
Fire Alarm KELLENBERGER
EMS Assist OLD TROY
EMS Assist KELLENBERGER
Appliance Fire LONGFORD
Investigation (Odor) MARDI GRAS
Auto Accident With Injuries BRANDT
Electrical Hazard (Outside) STONEHURST
EMS Assist ROSEBURY
June 7
Mutual Aid NATIONAL
Carbon Monoxide (No Illness) CORSICA
Fire General Service MARDI GRAS
Electrical Hazard (Outside) TROY VILLA
EMS Assist OLD TROY PIKE@CHAMBERSBURG
Structure Fire ROCKVIEW
June 8
Auto Accident With Injuries AIRPORT ACCESS RD@INTERSTATE 70
Auto Accident With Injuries UNITED STATES ROUTE 40
Fire Alarm FISHBURG
Service Call MISTY
Fire Alarm (High Hazard) OLD TROY
EMS Assist CHINABERRY
EMS Assist CHARLESGATE
Service Call TAYLORSVILLE
EMS Assist APPLESEED
June 9
Fire Alarm BIG SPRINGS
Auto Accident With Injuries INTERSTATE 70@INTERSTATE 75
Electrical Hazard (Outside) LONGFELLOW
Auto Accident With Injuries BRANDT
Auto Accident With Injuries OLD TROY
EMS Assist OLD TROY
Mutual Aid WASHINGTON MILL
EMS Assist HILGEFORD
June 10
EMS Assist WAYNETOWNE
EMS Assist SEBRING
EMS Assist OLD TROY
EMS Assist TERRYGATE
EMS Assist SCHOOLGATE
EMS Assist OLD TROY
Fire General Service BASSETT
Electrical Hazard (Outside) LE MANS
June 11
Auto Accident With Injuries INTERSTATE 70
Structure Fire NEBRASKA
EMS Assist OLD TROY
Auto Accident With Injuries KELLENBERGER
Fire Alarm OLD TROY
Fire Alarm TAYLORSVILLE
Auto Accident With Injuries OLD TROY PIKE@WAYNETOWNE
Spill (Small) WILLOW CREEK
EMS Assist LEEPER
June 12
Carbon Monoxide (No Illness) SYLMAR
Reach the Huber Heights Fire Division, call 233-1564.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU