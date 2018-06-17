HUBER HEIGHTS — The following fire and EMS runs were made by the Huber Heights Fire Division between June 6-12:

June 6

Fire Alarm KELLENBERGER

EMS Assist OLD TROY

EMS Assist KELLENBERGER

Appliance Fire LONGFORD

Investigation (Odor) MARDI GRAS

Auto Accident With Injuries BRANDT

Electrical Hazard (Outside) STONEHURST

EMS Assist ROSEBURY

June 7

Mutual Aid NATIONAL

Carbon Monoxide (No Illness) CORSICA

Fire General Service MARDI GRAS

Electrical Hazard (Outside) TROY VILLA

EMS Assist OLD TROY PIKE@CHAMBERSBURG

Structure Fire ROCKVIEW

June 8

Auto Accident With Injuries AIRPORT ACCESS RD@INTERSTATE 70

Auto Accident With Injuries UNITED STATES ROUTE 40

Fire Alarm FISHBURG

Service Call MISTY

Fire Alarm (High Hazard) OLD TROY

EMS Assist CHINABERRY

EMS Assist CHARLESGATE

Service Call TAYLORSVILLE

EMS Assist APPLESEED

June 9

Fire Alarm BIG SPRINGS

Auto Accident With Injuries INTERSTATE 70@INTERSTATE 75

Electrical Hazard (Outside) LONGFELLOW

Auto Accident With Injuries BRANDT

Auto Accident With Injuries OLD TROY

EMS Assist OLD TROY

Mutual Aid WASHINGTON MILL

EMS Assist HILGEFORD

June 10

EMS Assist WAYNETOWNE

EMS Assist SEBRING

EMS Assist OLD TROY

EMS Assist TERRYGATE

EMS Assist SCHOOLGATE

EMS Assist OLD TROY

Fire General Service BASSETT

Electrical Hazard (Outside) LE MANS

June 11

Auto Accident With Injuries INTERSTATE 70

Structure Fire NEBRASKA

EMS Assist OLD TROY

Auto Accident With Injuries KELLENBERGER

Fire Alarm OLD TROY

Fire Alarm TAYLORSVILLE

Auto Accident With Injuries OLD TROY PIKE@WAYNETOWNE

Spill (Small) WILLOW CREEK

EMS Assist LEEPER

June 12

Carbon Monoxide (No Illness) SYLMAR

Compiled by Darrell Wacker

Reach the Huber Heights Fire Division, call 233-1564.

