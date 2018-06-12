City Council honors Jack Brankamp

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Council said goodbye to a loyal friend at Monday night’s council meeting.

Long-time Huber Heights resident Jack Brankamp died on May 18 at the age of 71. Mr. Brankamp was a fixture at city council meetings and at just about every public event that was held in the city. He was a member and long-time officer at VFW Post 3283 and was involved in numerous community organizations, including the Miami Valley Young Marines, the Board of Zoning Appeals, Miami Valley Military Affairs Association and the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Jeff Gore presented a special proclamation to Mr. Brankamp’s wife, Sandy Brankamp, at Monday’s meeting.

“It is an honor for me to be able to recognize Jack Brankamp,” Gore said. “Jack was a pillar of the community and did so much for the country and for us. With Jack’s passing it seemed the only right thing to do was to honor him publicly and let everyone know what he meant to this city.”

Mark Campbell, the longest-serving member of city council, said Mr. Brankamp was “a true public servant.”

“He didn’t seek the limelight, he just served,” Campbell said. “And he served selflessly, effectively, and I felt he always had the city’s best interest at heart. You couldn’t find a better-rounded citizen than Jack. You asked him to do something and he was always there.”

The proclamation called on flags in Huber Heights to be flown at half-staff to honor Mr. Brankamp on June 12.

