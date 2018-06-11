Rosso named parade Grand Marshal

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights has announced that Air Force Colonel David M. Rosso will be the Grand Marshal of the city’s Star Spangled Celebration parade.

Rosso is the Commander of the 88th Medical Operations Squadron at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He leads 650 medics and unit operations of the Air Force’s largest medical squadron. Rosso’s unit conducts over 200,000 patient appointments each year and an additional 82,000 tele-consultations.

Rosso was born in Buffalo, NY and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from Canisius College in 1983. He received a Master of Science Degree in 1985 from SUNY at Buffalo and his medical degree from Northeastern Ohio Universities in Rootstown, OH and completed a Pediatric residency at Tod Children’s Hospital in Youngstown, OH.

After serving in civilian medicine for eight years, he was commissioned into the Air Force in 2001. He has held assignments as Flight Commander, Clinical Instructor, Medical Director, Chief of the Medical Staff, and Squadron Commander.

Previous assignments include Tyndall AFB, Florida; MacDill AFB, Florida; Vandenberg AFB, California; Nellis AFB, Nevada; Afghanistan; and Landstuhl AB, Germany. He has been at Wright-Patterson since 2017, his second assignment at the air force base.

The Huber Heights Arts & Beautification Commission will present the second Star Spangled Celebration on Saturday, June 30. The event will take place from noon to dusk at Thomas A. Cloud Park on 4707 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights and will culminate in the city’s annual fireworks display.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. The parade will proceed south on Brandt Pike beginning at Chambersburg Road down to Nebraska Ave.

Air Force Colonel David M. Rosso will be the parade Grand Marshal at Huber Heights’ Star Spangled Celebration. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/06/web1_Rosso.jpg Air Force Colonel David M. Rosso will be the parade Grand Marshal at Huber Heights’ Star Spangled Celebration. USAF Photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.