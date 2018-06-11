Star Spangled Heights celebrates freedom

HUBER HEIGHTS – The Huber Heights Arts & Beautification Commission will present the second Star Spangled Celebration on Saturday, June 30. The event will take place from noon to dusk at Thomas A. Cloud Park on 4707 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights and will culminate in the city’s annual fireworks display.

It will begin with a parade at 10 am, led by Grand Marshal Col. David M. Rosso, that will run down Brandt Pike from Chambersburg Road to Nebraska Ave. After the parade, there will be a number of free events throughout the day.

There will be live music featuring three bands—Flashback Band, Counting Skeletons, and Bullitt—providing a variety of musical genres ranging from rock ‘n’ roll to country. There is a sectioned area of the park that is sponsored by the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation and will sell alcohol. There will also be over 20 food trucks and plenty of family activities such as inflatables and games.

The event serves to unite members of the community for a day of enjoyment and celebration.

“What we are trying to do is provide entertainment that is family-oriented, family-friendly, and yet keep things free. This way people can come and bring their children.” said Margaret Muhl, liaison to the Arts & Beautification Committee. “Things nowadays are expensive, so we figure if we can provide a couple things during the year that families can come to and enjoy, why not?”

The day is made possible in part by sponsors DEC Land Co I LLC, Burke Orthodontics, Rooster’s, Engage Community Church, and Marco’s Pizza.

For more information regarding the Star Spangled Celebration, visit the Arts & Beautification Commission’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/HHABC or call 937-237-5809.

