Huber Heights Police arrest report

May 24

David L. Hunter, theft without consent

Channing L. Hutchins, warrant arrest

May 25

Terry L. Collis, felony warrant arest

Lavern Watts, II, possession of marijuana

Diego E. Garcia Diaz, theft

Justin Altman, criminal trespass

Devin L. Thatcher, possession of marijuana

May 26

Joshua E. Lyons, drug paraphernalia

Devon M. Stumn, warrant arrest

Ashley J. Smart, domestic violence

Bethany A. Phillips, warrant arrest

Jacqueline M. Maxwell, theft without consent

Everett W. Carl, domestic violence

Brandon N. E. Lanning, warrant arrest (2)

May 27

Chad W. Cochran, assault

Alexander D. Boyer, violation of protection order, domestic violence

Aaron J. Lawson, assault

May 28

Elijah J. Dixon, possession of marijuana

Michael A. Dickerson, possession of drugs

May 29

Monique Jackson, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, falsification

Raven E. Gay, drug paraphernalia

Stefaun D. Wright, felony domestic violence

May 30

Britney M. Peterson, child endangering

Kelly M. Tapia, possession of drugs

Tara L. Ernst, felony warrant arrest

Lora A. Hartings, falsification

Robert D. Boykin, criminal trespass

Logan M. Lyons, warrant arrest

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

