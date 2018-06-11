Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 24
David L. Hunter, theft without consent
Channing L. Hutchins, warrant arrest
May 25
Terry L. Collis, felony warrant arest
Lavern Watts, II, possession of marijuana
Diego E. Garcia Diaz, theft
Justin Altman, criminal trespass
Devin L. Thatcher, possession of marijuana
May 26
Joshua E. Lyons, drug paraphernalia
Devon M. Stumn, warrant arrest
Ashley J. Smart, domestic violence
Bethany A. Phillips, warrant arrest
Jacqueline M. Maxwell, theft without consent
Everett W. Carl, domestic violence
Brandon N. E. Lanning, warrant arrest (2)
May 27
Chad W. Cochran, assault
Alexander D. Boyer, violation of protection order, domestic violence
Aaron J. Lawson, assault
May 28
Elijah J. Dixon, possession of marijuana
Michael A. Dickerson, possession of drugs
May 29
Monique Jackson, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, falsification
Raven E. Gay, drug paraphernalia
Stefaun D. Wright, felony domestic violence
May 30
Britney M. Peterson, child endangering
Kelly M. Tapia, possession of drugs
Tara L. Ernst, felony warrant arrest
Lora A. Hartings, falsification
Robert D. Boykin, criminal trespass
Logan M. Lyons, warrant arrest
