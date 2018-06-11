Wayne engineering students work in LEGACY internships

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Several Wayne High School engineering students will be working at Wright Patterson Air Force Base this summer in the base’s LEGACY internship, a program created to spark student interest in STEM-related fields and in turn become part of the Air Force workforce.

The students participating in the internship are rising junior Jaden England and upcoming seniors Michelle Wong, Kaya Stargel, and Hunter Weiss. This will be England’s first summer participating, but Wong, Stargel and Weiss will be returning for their second years.

Unlike other STEM programs that are geared toward high school students, the LEGACY program is broken out into three phases that are designed for students to begin the program in the sixth grade and continue until completion of their bachelor’s degree. The students from Wayne will be participating in the second phase of the program, known as the Junior Apprentice phase.

Junior Apprentice students will have paid apprenticeships, learn professional skillsets, and build their understanding of current research and how it is being conducted. In addition, STEM mentors will help guide them with college preparation and for the next phase of the LEGACY program.

