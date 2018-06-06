Young Marines named Unit of Year

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Miami Valley Young Marines (MVYM) were recently selected as the Division 5 Unit of the Year. Division 5 consists of Young Marines organizations in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, and Wisconson. Forty different units competed for the award.

“I am very appreciative of this high recognition believe it is because of the hard work of his Young Marines and staff,” said Unit Commander Keagan Miller. “I’m very thankful to all of the community supporters because without them it would be impossible to continue the mission of helping our youth to live a healthy drug free lifestyle.”

The MVYM have distinguished themselves and the Young Marines program through their continued dedication towards making a difference in their community in the Drug Demand Reduction arena. They hosted several public events focusing on the dangers that drugs could bang to the children in their area, partnered with local law enforcement, and were involved with their local and state legislatures stressing the importance of our youth leading health drug free lifestyles, and they led the way with eligible Young Marines becoming certified as Project Alert instructors.

The MVYM also received the Department of Defense Fulcrum Shield award, a national award give to just one unit nation-wide.

“The actions of the Miami Valley Young Marines with their positive attitude and high motivation to excel are commendable and reflect the highest traditions of the Young Marines program,” said Colonel William Davis (USMC-Ret.) who serves as the National Director of the Young Marines.

The Young Marines is a national organization that has existed since 1959, under the sponsorship of the United States Marine Corps and the Marine Corps League. Boys and girls, age eight through high school seniors, are eligible for membership.

The Miami Valley Young Marines recently celebrated being named the Division 5 Unit of the Year. The Miami Valley Young Marines recently celebrated being named the Division 5 Unit of the Year. MVYM photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.